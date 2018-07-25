Mosquitoes invaded this French town, and the mayor banned them!

Mosquitoes are a menace and when a small French town was invaded, the mayor decided that he had had enough. What he did next, was something we would never dare to. The mayor banned these pesky pests! Andre Marchand, the mayor of Briollay, executed the decree at the start of July. Marchand was forced to take this desperate, yet seemingly futile step after heavy floods resulted in the influx of mosquitoes to Briollay, located on the banks of the Sarthe.

"I was being stopped and questioned by so many inhabitants of Briollay that a councilor told me to take out the decree against mosquitoes," said Marchand to France Info. Locals had been reportedly complaining about the situation for a while.

La municipalité prend un arrêté"Anti-moustiques" et France 3 s'en fait l'écho ! https://t.co/KJlpRRXpdQ — Ville de Briollay (@briollay) July 22, 2018

Marchand knew well enough that the mosquitoes would flout his so called ban. "It was just a humorous way of making the locals understand that I can't actually do anything. Most of them found it funny,” he told the media.

Recently, the mosquito problem saw an improvement, though it was not for the ban. The mayor took some steps to curb the menace and had ‘anti-mosquito traps’ installed in the village. These traps attract the insects using pheromones and then finally kill them off with carbon dioxide.

But the menace is far from over as the mayor reckons that they’ll be invaded by mosquitoes again, if there are floods. With the summer downpours, France had a messy problem with mosquitoes this year.