home/ lifestyle
Mother-daughter duo, Shweta and Navya Nanda turn fashion goddesses!

Mother-daughter duo, Shweta and Navya Nanda turn fashion goddesses!

First published: August 20, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Updated: August 20, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

The future generation of Bollywood is stealing the limelight these days. From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan making a fashionable debut on Vogue India’s latest issue to Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan grabbing eyeballs with her cleavage flashing crop top at Manish Malhotra’s fashion event, the gen-next is IN. While were were just coming to term with all this coolness, it looks like we have another charmer. It’s none other than Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda accompanied by mother Shweta Nanda.

MxS BTS ⭐️ . @shwetabachchan @mxsworld . #MonishaxShweta #MxS #MonishaJaising

A post shared by Monisha Jaising (@monishajaising) on

The mother-daughter duo turned muse ace designer Monisha Jaising. Shweta recently joined hands with Jaising for a line Pret label, ‘MxS’ which will see tones from pastels to jazz. The couture looks sophisticated in every aspect.

 

Shweta looks relaxed as ever in a pastel powdered sleeves dress.

@shwetabachchan ❤️❤️❤️ . . MxS F/ W 2018 Shweta Bachchan Nanda for MxS SBN in our embroidered "Sophia dress" F A S H I O N J U S T G O T F A N C I E R MUA @rosbelmonte Photographer @rohanshrestha #MxS #MonishaxShweta #MonishaJaising

A post shared by Monisha Jaising (@monishajaising) on

Navya Naveli Nanda is uber-stylish in a stripes and jazzy themed mini dress. Just for the millennials!

@navyananda ❤️❤️❤️ . . MxS F/ W 2018 Navya Naveli Nanda for MxS NNN in our “Breton Mini Dress" F A S H I O N J U S T G O T F A N C I E R MUA @rosbelmonte Photographer @rohanshrestha #MxS #MonishaxShweta #MonishaJaising

A post shared by Monisha Jaising (@monishajaising) on

Navya seems to spreading some glitter. Oh and the addition of those casual shoes, killer!

Très belle ❤️ @navyananda . #MXS #MonishaxShweta #MonishaJaising

A post shared by Monisha Jaising (@monishajaising) on

And lastly the maa-beti pair showing is how to slay it in few ultra-sexy couture.

Stunning ❤️ @navyananda @shwetabachchan @mxsworld Photographer @rohanshrestha MUA @rosbelmonte #MXS #MonishaXShweta #MonishaJaising

A post shared by Monisha Jaising (@monishajaising) on

@mxsworld @shwetabachchan @navyananda . MxS F/ W 2018 Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda for MxS SBN in our hand-painted “graffiti skirt” & “silk camisole” NNN in our jersey “flash tee” & “bedazzled cargo pants” F A S H I O N J U S T G O T F A N C I E R MUA @rosbelmonte Photographer @rohanshrestha #MxS #MonishaxShweta

A post shared by Monisha Jaising (@monishajaising) on

While it’s known that Shweta is not keen on Navya entering showbiz, she will soon have to come to terms with its because her girl is well on her way to stardom. Her chic and in-vogue fashion outings are only testament to that.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Designer #fashion #lifestyle #Monisha Jaising #MxS #Navya Naveli Nanda #Pret Label #Shweta Bachchan Nanda #trends

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All