Mother-daughter duo, Shweta and Navya Nanda turn fashion goddesses!

The future generation of Bollywood is stealing the limelight these days. From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan making a fashionable debut on Vogue India’s latest issue to Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan grabbing eyeballs with her cleavage flashing crop top at Manish Malhotra’s fashion event, the gen-next is IN. While were were just coming to term with all this coolness, it looks like we have another charmer. It’s none other than Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda accompanied by mother Shweta Nanda.

The mother-daughter duo turned muse ace designer Monisha Jaising. Shweta recently joined hands with Jaising for a line Pret label, ‘MxS’ which will see tones from pastels to jazz. The couture looks sophisticated in every aspect.

Shweta looks relaxed as ever in a pastel powdered sleeves dress.

Navya Naveli Nanda is uber-stylish in a stripes and jazzy themed mini dress. Just for the millennials!

Navya seems to spreading some glitter. Oh and the addition of those casual shoes, killer!

And lastly the maa-beti pair showing is how to slay it in few ultra-sexy couture.

While it’s known that Shweta is not keen on Navya entering showbiz, she will soon have to come to terms with its because her girl is well on her way to stardom. Her chic and in-vogue fashion outings are only testament to that.