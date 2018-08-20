Mother-daughter duo, Shweta and Navya Nanda turn fashion goddesses!

The future generation of Bollywood is stealing the limelight these days. From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan making a fashionable debut on Vogue India’s latest issue to Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan grabbing eyeballs with her cleavage flashing crop top at Manish Malhotra’s fashion event, the gen-next is IN. While were were just coming to term with all this coolness, it looks like we have another charmer. It’s none other than Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda accompanied by mother Shweta Nanda.
MxS BTS ⭐️ . @shwetabachchan @mxsworld . #MonishaxShweta #MxS #MonishaJaising
The mother-daughter duo turned muse ace designer Monisha Jaising. Shweta recently joined hands with Jaising for a line Pret label, ‘MxS’ which will see tones from pastels to jazz. The couture looks sophisticated in every aspect.
Shweta looks relaxed as ever in a pastel powdered sleeves dress.
Navya Naveli Nanda is uber-stylish in a stripes and jazzy themed mini dress. Just for the millennials!
@shwetabachchan ❤️❤️❤️ . . MxS F/ W 2018 Shweta Bachchan Nanda for MxS SBN in our embroidered "Sophia dress" F A S H I O N J U S T G O T F A N C I E R MUA @rosbelmonte Photographer @rohanshrestha #MxS #MonishaxShweta #MonishaJaising
Navya seems to spreading some glitter. Oh and the addition of those casual shoes, killer!
@navyananda ❤️❤️❤️ . . MxS F/ W 2018 Navya Naveli Nanda for MxS NNN in our “Breton Mini Dress" F A S H I O N J U S T G O T F A N C I E R MUA @rosbelmonte Photographer @rohanshrestha #MxS #MonishaxShweta #MonishaJaising
And lastly the maa-beti pair showing is how to slay it in few ultra-sexy couture.
Très belle ❤️ @navyananda . #MXS #MonishaxShweta #MonishaJaising
Stunning ❤️ @navyananda @shwetabachchan @mxsworld Photographer @rohanshrestha MUA @rosbelmonte #MXS #MonishaXShweta #MonishaJaising
While it’s known that Shweta is not keen on Navya entering showbiz, she will soon have to come to terms with its because her girl is well on her way to stardom. Her chic and in-vogue fashion outings are only testament to that.
@mxsworld @shwetabachchan @navyananda . MxS F/ W 2018 Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda for MxS SBN in our hand-painted “graffiti skirt” & “silk camisole” NNN in our jersey “flash tee” & “bedazzled cargo pants” F A S H I O N J U S T G O T F A N C I E R MUA @rosbelmonte Photographer @rohanshrestha #MxS #MonishaxShweta