NASA and Uber working on a flying taxi project

Uber signed a deal with NASA on Wednesday to help develop traffic systems for its flying car project which it hopes to start testing in 2020. According to reports, Uber published details of its "on demand aviation" plans last year and dubbed it “Uber Elevate.”

Uber wants to manufacture vehicles that can perform vertical take-offs and landing. The cars will reportedly fly at a low altitude. According to CNBC, Uber is stepping up its efforts to make the project a reality. Uber said at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon that it has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA for the development of "unmanned traffic management." This is a drive by NASA to find out how unmanned aerial systems (UAS), such as drones flying at a low altitude, can operate safely.

"UberAir will be performing far more flights on a daily basis than it has ever been done before. Doing this safely and efficiently is going to require a foundational change in airspace management technologies," Jeff Holden, chief product officer at Uber, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Uber has reportedly signed up several deals to begin working on UberAir. According to CNBC report, Uber is currently working with the authorities in Dallas-Fort Worth and Dubai to bring its flying taxis to those cities. It has also signed partnerships with aircraft manufacturers and real estate companies to figure out appropriate take-off and landing sites for the flying cars. The report also mentions that it plans to start trial runs of the project in Los Angles in 2020 along with some of the cities mentioned earlier.​