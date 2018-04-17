New WhatsApp feature for Android lets users download deleted media

WhatsApp updates it app regularly to make sure it irons out bugs and security leaks. Sometimes updates are sent in to add new features. This time a new update has been rolled out to introduce a new feature, making it easier for users to re-download media. The feature allows users to download media that they have deleted from their phones.

Previously, when users deleted files from their phones that were sent through WhatsApp, it was deleted forever. The new update allows WhatsApp users to download those files, provided they still have the original message.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp now lets its users download deleted items such as images, videos, GIFs, voice messages and documents from its servers again. If you’re running WhatsApp version 2.18.113 or above, you should have access to this feature. It must be noted though, the app does not allow media to be downloaded if it is too old. Instead, it asks the user to request the sender to re-send the message.

This development means that the images sent by users to someone stay in WhatsApp’s servers even after it has been downloaded. Previously, the media which was not downloaded used to be stored on the servers for 30 days and after it was downloaded by a user, it was deleted. But it seems that it is no longer the case as the media is still available for download later, provided the user has the message with the specific file.

This comes right after WhatsApp’s owner Facebook is in the middle of a data breach scam. WhatsApp, on its part, assured users that its messages are secured with an end to end encryption system which no one in between – not even WhatsApp can access.