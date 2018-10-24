Newly weds Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have a beachy honeymoon

TV celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary recently tied the knot. Their wedding reception in Chandigarh was graced by many stars like Anusha Dandekar, Kishwer Merchant, Harbajhan Singh and others. Following the fairy-tale wedding, the love-birds jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon and it appears that the duo is having a blast! Pictures from the exquisite destination will make you crave to be in one of them!

Prince’s Instagram post shows the adorable duo twinning in black with Prince planting a kiss on Yuvika’s forehead. Another picture, posted by Yuvika, features her chilling in a pool by the beach. These pictures surely make us want to pack our bags and take off on a beach holiday!

The much-adored two have never shied away from expressing their love on social media. The two got engaged last year (2017) after Prince surprised his lady-love by popping the question. The duo’s love emerged in the reality TV show (Bigg Boss 9). They've been in a relationship for a couple of years now. The romantic pair can be seen indulging in constant PDA’s on social media, from which we can clearly make out how the two are head over heels in love with each other!

We wait for more pictures from the beach vacay!