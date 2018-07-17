No cheers! Goa CM encounters party people, bans drinking on the streets

Party hoppers and Goa-fantasizers take note! The state’s Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar announced that his government will soon release notices on imposing a fine of Rs 2,500 for drinking in public. Parrikar also cautioned everyone against dumping beer bottles at the capital, Panaji. According to reports, he claimed that he caught and warned some college students whom he found drinking by a recently developed riverfront.

"I have caught two-three college students going there with beer bottles. This is not done," said Parrikar to the media. Bottles thrown in rocks along the river put other people at risk, he reportedly said.

This is not the first time that the officials have banned something that Goa is known for. In 2017, Parrikar had announced a ban on parties after 10 pm, citing that senior citizens and students are affected by the loud noise. “There is a legal ban on holding parties after 10 pm. The ban has been upheld by the state government,” Parrikar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Parrikar has also banned cooking in public by tourist groups as the garbage is often not cleared up. There’s also a ban on swimming at the beaches post sundown. Earlier this year, Parrikar admonished women for drinking beer and led to many women posting pictures of themselves drinking along with the caption #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer.