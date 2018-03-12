Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Pro to launch later this year with Snapdragon 845

HMD Global is gearing up to launch two smartphones powered by the new Snapdragon 845 processor - Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro. The Nokia 9 is expected to be a top-tier flagship, while the Nokia 8 Pro will be a premium flagship. According to Nokia Power User, both phones are likely to be released in the second half of the year.

The Nokia 9 will include a large 5.7 inch, 18:9 display, though its resolution is unknown. The Nokia 9 could also be the first smartphone from HMD Global to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader. According to the report, the camera will be the top draw of the Nokia 9. It claims that the device will be loaded with a penta-lens camera which was initially expected to be on the Nokia 10. The specs on board have not been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile the Nokia 8 Pro will have a 5.5-inch screen but it is uncertain if it will have a curved display. According to NPU, it could have a lower price compared to the Nokia 9, making it a competitor for the OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. The OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 are supposed to hit markets later this year while the Nokia 8 Pro may be launched in August.

HMD Global holds the right to market Nokia’s brand and has already launched four smartphones and a feature phone at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona.