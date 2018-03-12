Nokia brings back the banana phone from The Matrix

Nokia has unveiled a retro feature phone called the Nokia 8110 at the Mobile World Congress this year. This is a feature phone which is regarded as the successor to the classic ‘banana phone’ which was featured in The Matrix. The phone also features the much-coveted slider that no modern smartphone can boast of. Possibly in an attempt to enforce the ‘banana’ part, HMD Global launched the phone in a bright yellow colour.

It wouldn’t be correct to call it a feature phone as HMD Global termed it as a ‘smart feature phone,’ owing to Nokia’s new Smart Feature OS and 4G connectivity. It is of course, not at par with Android and Nokia is looking forward to adding some popular apps and services to it with its own app store. But that is a big leap of faith as the company has to woo developers to the platform.

In terms of design, the Nokia 8110 has the slider which reveals its alphanumeric keypad. The device sports a 2.4inch QVGA screen and a 2 MP camera at the back. There’s no front camera but the battery can last 25 days on standby. The Nokia 8110 is no powerhouse and is meant for budget-oriented customers. As such, it has modest specs. There’s a Snapdragon 205 chip with 512 MB RAM and just 4GB storage.

Does it support WhatsApp? No. But it does have support for Facebook, Twitter and Google Assistant. The pocket pinch? Currently it is priced at $79 i.e. about Rs 5,000 – Rs 6,000 in India.

With that in mind, Nokia could be relying on nostalgia and the retro looks of the device to market it. A quick search reveals that the Xiaomi Redmi 5A is retailing for about Rs 4,990. The Redmi 5A has a 5 inch IPS display, Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB RAM, a 13MP shooter, a front camera and runs on Android. Other phones such as the Panasonic Eluga I5, Xolo Era X, Micromax Canvas XP 4G among others seem to offer a better bang for the buck.