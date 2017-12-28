North Korea experimenting with the deadly Anthrax bacteria as a bio-weapon

A North Korean soldier who defected to the South earlier this year has antibodies linked to the deadly anthrax infection in his bloodstream, raising concerns that the Kim Jong-un led country might be developing a biological weapon with the disease. The discovery proves that the soldier could have been exposed to or vaccinated for anthrax, and that he was immune to the bacteria causing the deadly disease.

If anthrax goes untreated, victims can die within 24 hours and every year about 2,000 people are believed to be infected globally.

Though its neighbour might be using the bacteria for a biological weapons programme, South Korea's military has not yet secured vaccines for anthrax. The country's defence ministry said that it is unlikely to do so till the end of 2019.

As of now, it is unclear if the soldier in question is Oh Chong Song, who made headlines last month when he braved fire from his former comrades as he fled to South Korea.

Information on North Korea’s suspected biological weapons programme is little, but several reports stated that US officials were concerned about the threat. Some believe that Kim Jong-un is steadily acquiring machinery that could be used for advanced biological weapons for use against troops.

Pyongyang is reportedly experimenting with bacterial strains that cause anthrax, cholera and plague. The threat is viewed seriously by the Pentagon which recommends vaccinating Korea-bound troops for exposure to anthrax and small pox.