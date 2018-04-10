OnePlus 6 image leaked, confirms presence of iPhone X style notch

OnePlus is on its way to launch its upcoming flagship called the OnePlus 6, in the next few weeks. According to reports, the company might launch the OnePlus 6 by end of April or in the first week of May, though the company has not yet revealed a launch date. OnePlus has been teasing the phone for a while now and even confirmed the key specs of the device. Meanwhile, a new image of the upcoming phone has come up on the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo.

The OnePlus 6 will sport an iPhone like notch, a Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8GB RAM, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup. The newest image leak shows a DXOMark and below the image, there’s a note saying “See you soon.” The image shows the OnePlus 6 from its front. With DxOMark logo on it, it confirms that the phone is close to a launch date.

The image also confirms the iPhone X-like notch on the front side of the phone. It also shows that the earpiece is placed on the notch.

A few days back Carl Pei, CEO, and co-founder of OnePlus tweeted suggesting the presence of the notch in the upcoming device. The tweet met with a lot of criticism. Carl had previously said that the notch is a trend which the company has picked up for the OnePlus 6. Meanwhile, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus said last month that users of the phone can hide the notch with the use of a software. This involves a tweak which will darken the areas of the screen around the notch, hiding it from view. This feature will be made available later through a software update.