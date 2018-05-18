OnePlus 6 is here, but how does it stack up against the Honor 10?

Months passed. Speculations soared. Leaks emerged. But now we finally have it – the much awaited OnePlus 6. The smartphone has reached Indian shores and it comes with a number of changes from the older design. The OnePlus 6 comes with a notch, glass back, better cameras and host of changes to its internals that brings it close to Huawei’s Honor 10. If you’re looking out for summer deals then let us help you choose between two of the biggest flagships in the market.

Let’s begin with the price. The newly launched OnePlus 6 retails at Rs 34,999 for the 128GB and will be available on Amazon from May 21. There’s a limited edition Marvel Avenger version which comes with 256GB storage and retails for Rs 44,999. The Honor 10 on the other hand, has only one variant, costs Rs 32,999 and will be exclusive on Flipkart.

As far as the designs are concerned, both phones ditch metal bodies. Instead, they follow what the other manufacturers are doing and have glass bodies. Looks-wise, both phones are stunners but none support wireless charging. They even have full-screen displays and have the dreaded ‘notch’ on top of the screen. Fans of OnePlus had vehemently opposed the notch when it was revealed by the company in a teaser.

Honor 10

Powering the OnePlus 6 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset. The three variants include a 6GB RAM coupled with 64GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The Honor 10 has a HiSilicon Kirin 970 8-core chipset and includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU). It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. None of the phones support expandable storage, which can prove to be a deal breaker for OnePlus’s 64GB model.

Honor 10

Dual cameras are here to stay and both phones have them. The OnePlus 6 has a 16MP shooter coupled with a 20MP secondary cam. The secondary camera allows you to get 2X optical zoom. The company even plans to send out an update to enable augmented reality stickers. For those selfies, OnePlus has you covered with a 16MP shooter.

The Honor 10 has a similar dual camera setup at the back, except the secondary camera has a 24MP monochrome sensor for low light shooting. The front camera is 24MP.

Finally, we come to the batteries. With so much going on, this department is the key to everything. The OnePlus 6 has a 3,300mAh battery while the Honor 10 has a slightly larger 3,400mAh battery. Both phones are bundled with Android Oreo, pack fingerprint sensors and support Face Unlock.