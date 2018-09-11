Paris Hilton turns into Cruella De Vil for NYFW show!

A lot of bling, thigh-high platform pumps, sexy looking heels and seductive couture brought a new level of sophistication among Disney villains onto the catwalk. The brilliant runway by the designer duo The Blonds, that is, David and Phillipe Blond saw Paris Hilton transforming into a dangerous looking witch.

David and Phillipe are artists who are known to bring the house down with their edgy and out-of-the-box creation. This time, in collaboration with Disney, the duo turned the runway into nothing less than a wicked-filled show. Paris channeled her inner Cruella de Vil in a studded silver bodysuit with black and white stockings where she was also seen carrying a Chihuahua.

Also on the runway was model Shaun Ross, YouTuber Patrick Starrr (that's not a typo) and 10-year-old drag kid Desmond Napoles, the creator of the first drag club for children.David Blond said he and Phillipe had been inspired by Disney villains since they were both children.

"Plus they have the coolest wardrobe, you know," said Phillipe. "The Villains. The Blonds. Like, how perfect is that?"​