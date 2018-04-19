Pornhub banned deepfakes in 2017, a year later they’re still flourishing

Remember that creepy AI program called deepfakes that hit the internet last year? The program was notorious for its ability to superimpose images and videos onto source images or videos. Deepfakes was widely in use to create fake celebrity porn videos and revenge porn. This was particularly viral on Reddit and was later banned by the website. Other companies to ban deepfakes content include Pornhub and Twitter. Non-pornographic videos created by deepfakes are often found on video sharing sites such as Vimeo or Youtube. When the number of such videos reached alarming levels, Pornhub announced they would remove such content.

The announcement to remove machine learning-powered deepfake videos came last February. Over a year later, they’re still a problem. A report by BuzzFeed News claims that they ‘easily’ found hundreds of non-consensual videos on Pornhub, using obvious keywords such as ‘deepfake’ and ‘fake deep’. These videos explicitly mentioned their deepfake origins in its description or on the uploader’s name. With the clips being online for a long time, they’ve already received several million views.

According to Engadget, some had even crept their way to homepage suggestions. Pornhub had reportedly removed some of the content after BuzzFeed got in touch, but many others were still listed.

Pornhub’s vice president, Corey Price had said in a statement that the company would remove deepfakes and non-consensual content "as soon as we are made aware of it."

To remove non-sensual content, Pornhub relies on submission forms and content flags, which according to Engadget is a ‘reactive approach that doesn't actually deal with the issue.” It is possible that someone who comes across that content does not report it.