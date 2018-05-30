Porsche Cayenne Turbo: India’s date with the German SUV is next month!

Porsche India revealed that booking is currently open for the new third-generation Cayenne Turbo in India. This the performance version of the German-designed SUV and it will reach showrooms in June. The new lightweight construction reduces its weight by 65 kgs and it is capable of going off-road.

With a 4 litre V8 engine, the Cayenne Turbo can reach a top speed of 286kmph, and sports smart assistance systems. This is the first SUV which has an adaptive roof spoiler which forms a part of its aerodynamics.

To keep body rolls at a minimum, the Cayenne Turbo has an electronic roll stabilization and self-leveling three-chamber air suspension, along with an active shock absorber.

The V8 engine delivers a 542bhp which can push the Cayenne Turbo from 0-100kmph in 4.1 seconds. The 4.0 litre motor includes turbochargers arranged in the cylinder in a central turbo layout. The engine is mounted low, resulting in a lower center of gravity and high precision cornering.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo will be launched in India at a cost of Rs 2 crore. It will be competing against the Range Rover SVR, BMW X5, Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and the Maserati Levante.