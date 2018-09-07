image
Saturday, September 8th 2018
English
Priyanka Chopra gets her funk on sans Nick Jonas!

Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra gets her funk on sans Nick Jonas!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 07 2018, 10.02 pm
back
Daily Front Fashion Media AwardsDesi girlfashionlifestylePeeCeePriyanka Choprasexystyletrends
nextStella McCartney and Adidas to launch the world’s first vegan Stan Smiths
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra not satisfied with Nick Jonas' ring, wants a bigger one?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engagement party live updates: Catch all the action from the bash of the week

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement party: A dazzling Arpita Khan arrives for the big night