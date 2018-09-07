Priyanka Chopra gets her funk on sans Nick Jonas!

Oh la la! Looks like the desi girl of Bollywood is having a fashionable time abroad.

While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Joans were papped recently flashing their many moods, enjoying a sporting event, seems like this time PeeCee needed some alone time and so she attended an event without her beau. The Quantico babe made many heads turn as she was clicked at the Daily Front Fashion Media Awards, wearing something which would make every girl go WOW in envy!

Talking about her attire, the actor opted for a flattering and sleek Dion Lee ensemble to the event which had an interesting hemline. Middle-parted straight hair, berry lips, and a pair of diamond drop earrings completed the diva’s look. We are going gaga over her look!

Needless to say, Priyanka is one of the most loved and followed actor worldwide. Be it her powerful style statements or sometimes even playing lukewarm in the fashion zone, she’s the best. Right from MET Gala to the Indian runways, PeeCee has created waves with her stunning appearances. Whether it’s her faux bob, dark toned pout or unusual prints, she rocks at every event.

And this time at the Daily Front Fashion Media Awards, she truly shined like a style chameleon.