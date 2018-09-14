Priyanka Chopra shines in this pricey pink number!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.44 pm April 09 2019, 4.44 pm

Priyanka Chopra is not only a phenomenal actress, but has also carved her name in the fashion industry. From wearing statement dresses to stunning the fashion world with her risky couture at International events, the Quantico babe is a true inspiration to all the women out there.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra was spotted with her beau Nick Jonas on a date in Los Angeles, and as usual her style game was on-point. While a mini-mustache flashing dude Nick Jonas was dressed in a casual avatar, we loved PeeCee’s pink separates by A.C.L. If you think you should own what Priyanka is wearing, wait, don’t jump the gun. As the cost of the attire will leave you shocked.

For the night, Priyanka opted for javier pants priced at $445 (Rs 31,900 approx) along with a lori top which is priced at $365 (Rs 26,200 approx). That comes to a whooping total of 58k! It may be a pocket change for PeeCee but it will surely pinch our pockets.

Well, if you are planning to get the celebrity look, you will need to shell out some big bucks. Further, to add appeal to her separates, PeeCee accessorised her look with a tote bag and strappy heels.

