image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Priyanka Chopra’s goody two shoes are worth a bomb!

Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s goody two shoes are worth a bomb!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 10 2018, 7.43 pm
back
brandexpensivefashionHeelsLesillalifestyleLongchampPriyanka Choprastilettos
nextPriyanka Chopra gets her funk on sans Nick Jonas!
ALSO READ

Salman Khan’s Being Human gets a brand new store in Canada

Hrithik Roshan shoots for an ad at Mehboob Studios. VIEW PICS

Is Shweta Bachchan heading towards a career in showbiz?