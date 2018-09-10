Priyanka Chopra’s goody two shoes are worth a bomb!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.44 pm April 09 2019, 4.44 pm

Our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, is flashing many stylish gems one after another in the West. Be it her fabulous looking chequered embellished dress at the 50th anniversary of Ralph Lauren or attending the 70th anniversary of Long Champ in a black belted number, she’s ruling the fashion charts and how. She also had a chit-chat session with Blake Lively at one of the events, and seriously we are so proud of her achievements.

Priyanka, at the Longchamp event chose a black number from the designer’s fall’18 collection. But wait…apart from her apparel, we also loved how she made an impact by opting to contrast with paprika stilettos by Lesilla. Well, the heels are glossy and they add to the charm of her dress, but what happens if we tell you that the cost of her shoes is not at all mediocre.

The brownish heels is from a brand named Lesilla and it costs Euro 516 approx, which comes to almost Rs. 43, 000 in Indian currency. Umm…shelling out that much of moolah on a pair of heels is way too much for us. But then, she being PeeCee, nothing is impossible. Infact, 43k seems cheap. *giggles*

We so wished to have that much money, to look just like Priyanka Chopra!