Ramdev’s chat app Kimbho mysteriously disappears from Play Store

First published: May 31, 2018 01:02 PM IST | Updated: May 31, 2018 01:07 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Just 24 hours after Ramdev’s Patanjali Communications launched its messaging app Kimbho, the app has mysteriously disappeared from Google’s Play Store. Kimbho was touted to be a challenge to WhatsApp, but it is not clear as to why the app is no longer available. Search results show the message “We’re sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server.”

Though no official statement is available as of now, Elliot Alderson, a French security researcher who describes himself as the worst nightmare for UIDAI, noted in a series of tweets that Kimbho is a ‘security disaster.’

Alderson was very vocal about UIDAI’s Aadhar app which he claimed has security flaws. As far as Kimbho is concerned, Alderson says it is a ‘copy-paste of another #application.’ He posted screenshots and descriptions from the app store and indeed, they do look the same. Alderson also tweeted that Kimbho makes requests to bolomessenger.com. He warned people to not install the app.

We had already downloaded the app to get a taste of Ramdev’s latest technological venture. Currently, it rests in our phones but we can’t send any messages through it.

It is not clear when the app will return to the Play Store, or whether it will return at all if Alderson’s claims turn out to be true. The launch itself did not have a lot of bells and whistles, and was a pretty quiet affair.

Looks like Ramdev’s take on WhatsApp didn’t go as well as anticipated. Let’s wait for more updates on the matter.

