Ramdev’s chat app Kimbho mysteriously disappears from Play Store

Just 24 hours after Ramdev’s Patanjali Communications launched its messaging app Kimbho, the app has mysteriously disappeared from Google’s Play Store. Kimbho was touted to be a challenge to WhatsApp, but it is not clear as to why the app is no longer available. Search results show the message “We’re sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server.”

Though no official statement is available as of now, Elliot Alderson, a French security researcher who describes himself as the worst nightmare for UIDAI, noted in a series of tweets that Kimbho is a ‘security disaster.’

The @KimbhoApp is a copy paste of another #application. The description and the screenshots in the app stores are the same. Moreover, the #Kimbho app is making request to bolomessenger[.]com pic.twitter.com/gOKOhash5X — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 31, 2018

Ok, I will stop here. The #Kimbho #android #app is a security disaster. I can access the messages of all the users...🤦‍♂️ — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

This @KimbhoApp is a joke, next time before making press statements, hire competent developers... If it is not clear, for the moment don't install this app. #Kimbho #KimbhoApp pic.twitter.com/wLWzO6lhSR — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

Alderson was very vocal about UIDAI’s Aadhar app which he claimed has security flaws. As far as Kimbho is concerned, Alderson says it is a ‘copy-paste of another #application.’ He posted screenshots and descriptions from the app store and indeed, they do look the same. Alderson also tweeted that Kimbho makes requests to bolomessenger.com. He warned people to not install the app.

Hi @KimbhoApp before trying to compete #WhatsApp, you can try to secure your app. It's possible to choose a security code between 0001 and 9999 and send it to the number of your choice #kimbhoApp pic.twitter.com/YQqK8lfIeI — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

We had already downloaded the app to get a taste of Ramdev’s latest technological venture. Currently, it rests in our phones but we can’t send any messages through it.

It is build on an app called "BOLO". Kimbho team is so dumb that they didnt even changed the OTP SMS format!! Even the description n pics used are same as Bolo app! 😂 https://t.co/QKGjYC1y2J pic.twitter.com/40yRxZKbLX — Abhishek Singh (@ThakurrSaab) May 31, 2018

The irony here, Baba Ramdev's app #Kimbho features callers from outside India, showing kids playing football with location shared of Fremont, CA. Also, the mobile carrier is AT&T 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9STANgERfe — Akshay (@TheWrenchMate) May 30, 2018

It is not clear when the app will return to the Play Store, or whether it will return at all if Alderson’s claims turn out to be true. The launch itself did not have a lot of bells and whistles, and was a pretty quiet affair.

Looks like Ramdev’s take on WhatsApp didn’t go as well as anticipated. Let’s wait for more updates on the matter.