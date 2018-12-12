Ranveer Singh, the star who broke every gender dressing norm!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.40 pm April 09 2019, 4.40 pm

Men and women, alike, will agree with the fact that Ranveer Singh is the right kind of superstar we need in today’s generation. Right from not following the done and dusted style trends to being outspoken, the recently turned groom has the correct amount of spark to impress many. His acting abilities on the silver screen are not hidden to any and of course, his style statement breaks stereotypes. So, let’s have a look at a few instances when the amalgamation of Ranveer and fashion broke the gender norm meter.

They say accessories are only for women but looks like Ranveer Singh differs. When L'Officiel picked the country’s darling lad to be on the cover of their February edition, Ranveer tried something really unique: a nose ring. We could smell the awesomeness from a mile and as we got a closer look, we were bowled over.

For GQ Magazine’s red carpet, Singh opted for a pin-striped black kilt by Rajesh Pratap Singh. Yet, there was more to the ensemble as it had a jacketed kilt and was no ordinary man-skirt. While one part of the skirt was formal with the stripes, the rear in grey was designed with big buttons and a bow. In fact, it looked like a suit from the back.

This was not the first time, as the actor has worn skirts, back-to-back, for many occasions.

Ranveer has even turned up at many events wearing bold kajal. Colour me impressed!

In fact, we would like to end this piece by putting Ranveer Singh's twirl back in focus. The style icon that he has become, danced his heart out at his own wedding wearing a Sabyasachi Mukherjee customised Anarkali and was also seen applying sindoor in one of his wedding pictures. Singh proves that gender dressing is passé and just like the lady in the above picture, we will be cheering him on for a long time to come.