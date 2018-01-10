home/ lifestyle
Rare snowstorm in Sahara desert even as Trump continues to deny climate change

First published: January 10, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Updated: January 10, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Algerians living in the Sahara desert were in for a surprise yesterday as 16 inches of snow covered the sand dunes. This rare event has occurred only three times in the past 37 years near the town of Ain Sefra in Algeria. This phenomenon comes as extreme weather conditions observed in various other parts of the world.

The east coast of the United States is facing a brutally cold winter storm even as Australia’s Grayson and Sydney boils in the hottest temperatures seen in nearly 80 years at 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit. 

According to Forbes, in the coming decades and centuries, we may find the Sahara Desert becoming the fertile grassland it once was. Studies have shown that northern Africa where the Sahara currently is, used to be filled with large lakes, vegetation, animals, and human settlements.

This brings us to a bigger question. Is climate change real? Well according to our high school textbooks it is, but world’s most powerful man in the world seems to disagree.

US President Donald Trump in one of his speeches during a 2015 rally said, “Obama's talking about all of this with the global warming and... a lot of it's a hoax. It's a hoax. I mean, it's a money-making industry, OK? It's a hoax, a lot of it."

Additionally, Trump has also walked out of the Paris Accord, an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change that deals with mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, adaptation and finance starting in the year 2020.

During an interview in 2015, Trump said he was a climate change denier. "I believe in clean air. Immaculate air... But I don't believe in climate change."​

