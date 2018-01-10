Rare snowstorm in Sahara desert even as Trump continues to deny climate change

Algerians living in the Sahara desert were in for a surprise yesterday as 16 inches of snow covered the sand dunes. This rare event has occurred only three times in the past 37 years near the town of Ain Sefra in Algeria. This phenomenon comes as extreme weather conditions observed in various other parts of the world.

The east coast of the United States is facing a brutally cold winter storm even as Australia’s Grayson and Sydney boils in the hottest temperatures seen in nearly 80 years at 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Forbes, in the coming decades and centuries, we may find the Sahara Desert becoming the fertile grassland it once was. Studies have shown that northern Africa where the Sahara currently is, used to be filled with large lakes, vegetation, animals, and human settlements.

This brings us to a bigger question. Is climate change real? Well according to our high school textbooks it is, but world’s most powerful man in the world seems to disagree.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Newly released emails prove that scientists have manipulated data on global warming. The data is unreliable. http://t.co/DdW3Hsvn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2011

Reckless! Why is @BarackObama wasting over $70 Billion on 'climate change activities?' Will he ever learn? http://t.co/sYk3t3Eb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2012

NBC News just called it the great freeze - coldest weather in years. Is our country still spending money on the GLOBAL WARMING HOAX? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2014

Snowing in Texas and Louisiana, record setting freezing temperatures throughout the country and beyond. Global warming is an expensive hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2014

US President Donald Trump in one of his speeches during a 2015 rally said, “Obama's talking about all of this with the global warming and... a lot of it's a hoax. It's a hoax. I mean, it's a money-making industry, OK? It's a hoax, a lot of it."

Additionally, Trump has also walked out of the Paris Accord, an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change that deals with mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, adaptation and finance starting in the year 2020.

During an interview in 2015, Trump said he was a climate change denier. "I believe in clean air. Immaculate air... But I don't believe in climate change."​