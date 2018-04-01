Razer launches the Basilisk gaming mouse in India

Razer has launched its latest gadget, the Basilisk gaming mouse in India, in partnership with Kaira Global. The mouse is targeted for gaming enthusiasts who wish to up their chances in FPS gaming. At Rs 5,499, the sleek, yet stylish mouse will have a one-year warranty. The Razer Basilisk is designed to have a lifespan of 50 million clicks, which is a lot more than what you’d find on a regular mouse.

The Basilisk is equipped with a 16,000 DPI sensor using the Razer 5G technology which the company promises will provide the most precise FPS gaming experience. The Razer DeathAdder Elite and Lancehead Tournament Edition had the same sensor on them.

The mouse comes with a gaming grade tactile scroll wheel coupled with a dial to customize the resistance. The two programmable clutches (long and short) are removable and can be set up for actions such as picking up items. Rubber caps are supplied to replace the clutches if the player isn’t using them.

The Basilisk is designed for right-handers and has rubber side grips. It also has eight programmable Hyperresponse buttons. Razer’s Chroma lighting solutions allow 16.8 million colour customisations.