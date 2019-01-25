Republic Day 2019: Bollywood celebs who rock the classic traditional look

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

Fashion is magical. It varies from person to person and that's the beauty of it. As much as it is personal, it's also a task to get that right look for a particular occasion. How does one manage to get the right mix of elegance yet stylish, elaborate yet chic? As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day this January 26th, we help you draw inspiration for what you can wear to up your traditional game. Republic Day is all about exploring India's rich heritage and culture and if you're puzzled about what to pick, we've got you covered. Right from the best Indian couture: sarees to playing with colours, this style guide is straight from the wardrobe of our Bollywood celebrities and will make you the look all classy and sophisticated. Let's get started.

Kangana Ranaut

Let's start with the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut. Her love for sarees is no secret. A look at her Instagram account and she could well be labelled the nine-yard babe of tinsel town. Kangana's saree-clad avatars are rarely boring and the one pictured below is a perfect pick for this Republic Day. A sombre pastel pink saree with your tresses let down can be your look on this auspicious day.

Sonam Kapoor

If you are a girl who loves everything larger than life, fashionista Sonam Kapoor is here to help you out. Twirl your way and look nothing less than a goddess by choosing Sonam's look. Pick up a dramatic anarkali with little yet impactful golden work over it and make heads turn. You can amp up your look with chunky danglers. P.S: Colour white represents peace, so go for it guys.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Bachchan bahu's preference for traditional attire is well known. There are only few other outfits that could be a better option than a stunning kurta and palazzo set with a dupatta, in the tone off-white and gold. If you are keen on going the minimal and non-fussy route, Aish's ensemble is perfect for you. Also, if you love bold red lips, it'll be a win-win addition to this outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha

Wanna look bold and beautiful and not follow the so-called trend of looking subtle this Republic Day? Then we have Sonakshi's look for you. This dark floral lehenga-blouse combo will make you stand out in a crowd.

Well, why should girls have all the fun? While girls have loads of option to chose from, we've picked two stylish men from Bollywood, who are here to your rescue. Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana's bandhgala kurtas in navy blue and white is a smart pick for boys.

Happy styling and have a great Republic Day!