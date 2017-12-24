home/ lifestyle
Rich people installed anti-bird spikes to avoid bird poop on cars

First published: December 21, 2017 05:41 PM IST | Updated: December 21, 2017 05:41 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

We’ve all been there and so have our cars. Sometimes birds manage to pick out that which you treasure and poop on it. We admit its infuriating, but wealthy residents in Bristol, England took things to another level. The Brits installed anti-bird spikes on local trees to prevent them from landing and resting.

“There is a big problem with bird droppings around here,” one local resident told the Bristol Post. “They can really make a mess of cars, and for some reason they [the birds] do seem to congregate around this area.”

The resident apparently tried to use a wooden model of birds of prey but that didn’t alleviate their fears. Anti-bird spikes are commonly used in various places, including Bristol's Broadmead and Cabot Circus – to protect shoppers from bird droppings. However,  using spikes on trees is not often heard of and it was installed recently in Bristol.

“I’m aware that the landowner might be legally within their rights to do this to the trees as they seem to be on private land. Whether allowed or not though, it looks awful and it’s a shame to see trees being literally made uninhabitable to birds – presumably for the sake of car parking,” said Paula O'Rourke, a Green Party councilor who represents the area, to the Guardian.

Unfortunately, spikes aren’t just there for birds. In some cities anti human spikes have been set up on some streets and ledges to prevent homeless people from sitting or sleeping.

