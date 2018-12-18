Lifestyle Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Maldives pictures will make you crave for a vacay! Darshana Devi December 18 2018, 6.36 pm December 18 2018, 6.36 pm

Celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal leave no stone unturned to serve #CoupleGoals for us. No matter how busy their work schedules get, the two manage to take quality time off for each other. As Richa turned a year older on Tuesday, the Panga actor rang in her birthday with her beau far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, at the Maldives. From sharing selfies while departing to their chilling sessions by the beach, the couple has been treating us with sneak-peeks from their extravagant getaway and we can’t help but crave to be in one of them.

One of the pictures from the exotic location sees Ali posing for a selfie while Richa lazes around on the beach. Another has the two posing adorably with the sun setting in the background. One more remarkably stunning picture makes it seem that the two were on a candlelight dinner. It’s a picture of a table with a small lamp and flowers kept on it. As we dug in for more glimpses, we found a picture that features Ali lying down and enjoying a ‘magical sunset’. Richa also shared a video snippet to give us a sight of the villa they were staying in.

The fun part is that the birthday girl had no idea about the same till the end moment. It was an early birthday surprise planned by Ali, is what we hear. Richa only knew that it was meant to be a holiday and the surprise wasn’t disclosed to her until they departed for the vacation. Now, isn’t that totally adorbs?

Have a delightful stay, you two.