home/ lifestyle
Rihanna is living her best life as she twirls in the sun!

Rihanna is living her best life as she twirls in the sun!

First published: August 21, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Updated: August 21, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

We all wait with bated breath for the scorching summer to end ASAP, but looks like the sensational Rihanna is fond of summer. Nah, that’s not what we are saying, it’s what Rihanna seems to be saying. Or that’s at least what ‘Work’ singer’s latest Instagram post seems to say. While it is almost the end of summers in America, seems like Rihanna was on a mission to find the SUN and find it she did.

do-ya-luh-me-too-?

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Happy AF in a pale gold coloured flowy maxi dress and a straw sun hat, Rihanna is seen dancing around a square in Havana with no care in the world. This no-make up, easy-breezy look is oozing the holiday vibes but she seems to have a question for her fans. do-ya-luh-me-too-? Of course Riri. You don’t have to ask.

 

The video has got over 6 million views in just a few hours. Well, TBH we’re not surprised because it looks like Rihanna ‘Found Love’, if you know what we mean.

@Rihanna looks gorgeous even in a sleepy mood! #rihanna #singer #star #havana #entertainment #hollywood

A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on

But just when we were getting used to this Rihanna, she went back to her sexy self. She shared a black and white selfie on her Instagram story, saying she was sleepy AF but we don’t believe her. That is sexy and sensual and far from sleepy.

 

So the next time you go to Havana, ooh-na-na, go the Rihanna-na-na way!

SHOW MORE
tags: #Entertainment #Havana #hollywood #Instagram #lifestyle #Rihanna #singer #star #style #travel

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All