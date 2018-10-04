image
Thursday, October 4th 2018
English
Rihanna rocks Sydney as Fenty Beauty turns a year older

Lifestyle

Rihanna rocks Sydney as Fenty Beauty turns a year older

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   October 04 2018, 4.49 pm
back
australiaEntertainmentfashionFenty BeautylifestyleRihanna
nextDid Hina Khan steal Jasleen Matharu’s dress for her birthday?
ALSO READ

Shilpa Shetty calls out Qantas Airways for racism

Indian sailor stranded in the Indian Ocean located

Belinda Clarke: A birthday toast to the first ever cricketer to hit an ODI double ton