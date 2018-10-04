Rihanna rocks Sydney as Fenty Beauty turns a year older

Almas Khateeb April 09 2019, 4.43 pm April 09 2019, 4.43 pm

Fenty Beauty creator, singer Rihanna, was recently seen partying in Australia - celebrating the brand's anniversary. The songwriter was LIT in two different outfits and we just cannot stop gawking at Riri. She, absolutely, rocked Pitt St in Sydney and social media is full of stunning pictures of Rihanna partying and celebrating Fenty Beauty's success. Have a look at how devastatingly beautiful Rihanna looks - Australia certainly suits her!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 3, 2018 at 9:46pm PDT

Rihanna also leveraged the moment to give out an exclusive sneak peek of Fenty Beauty's latest holiday collection. One of the products was foundations and the colours are inclusive of darker skin tones. Riri is certainly inclusive of the darker skin tones and is making sure everyone can find themselves a suitable shade.

And what girl can live without metallic eyeshadows? Not Riri for sure! Some stunning metallics are set to make their way to us and we cannot keep calm. Just look at these swatches:

Rihanna also posed for selfies with her Aussie fans - the lady sure knows how to make a fan's day. Here she is, making sure her fans get the best pictures.

THIS JUST HAPPENED @rihanna SHE SAID SHE LOVED ME TOO!! 💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/zcD0wTqmEZ — O.N (@Oliviaobserves) October 3, 2018

