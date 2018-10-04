Rihanna rocks Sydney as Fenty Beauty turns a year older

Fenty Beauty creator, singer Rihanna, was recently seen partying in Australia - celebrating the brand's anniversary. The songwriter was LIT in two different outfits and we just cannot stop gawking at Riri. She, absolutely, rocked Pitt St in Sydney and social media is full of stunning pictures of Rihanna partying and celebrating Fenty Beauty's success. Have a look at how devastatingly beautiful Rihanna looks - Australia certainly suits her!
Rihanna also leveraged the moment to give out an exclusive sneak peek of Fenty Beauty's latest holiday collection. One of the products was foundations and the colours are inclusive of darker skin tones. Riri is certainly inclusive of the darker skin tones and is making sure everyone can find themselves a suitable shade.
What’s your number, sis? Stay flawless and shine-free all night with #PROFILTRFOUNDATION, winner of the Breakthrough Award!! @badgalriri dropping an exclusive sneak peek at our Australia reveal tonight! Makeup by #FENTYBEAUTY global artist @priscillaono ⠀ Product breakdown: 1. Foundation: PRO FILT’R in 320 2. Concealer: PRO FILTR 300 3. Contour- MATCH STIX in "MOCHA" & “TRUFFLE” 4. Blush- *NEW* #KILLAWATTFOILPALETTE in Hunny slope” 5. Highlight: #KILLAWATTFOILPALETTE in Coppin Ice 6. Eyes- #KILLAWATTFOILPALETTE in Coppin Ice and Heart Burn and the #MOROCCANSPICEPALETTE in Cumin get it and Henna Sea The Killawatt Foil Palette drops Oct 12th worldwide!
And what girl can live without metallic eyeshadows? Not Riri for sure! Some stunning metallics are set to make their way to us and we cannot keep calm. Just look at these swatches:
Get ready for 7 icy hot hyper-metallic shades to glo' up your eyes and cheeks this holiday season! Our holiday #KILLAWATTFOILPALETTE has the same cream-to-powder formula y'all love, with vibrant pops of color made for every skin tone. Trust us the glo' up is #CUFFINGSEASONPROOF. Swipe left to see how it looks on your shade range. Available midnight online at @sephoraaus and @sephoranz, in store on Oct 4. ⠀ Drops globally on October 12 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP worldwide!
Rihanna also posed for selfies with her Aussie fans - the lady sure knows how to make a fan's day. Here she is, making sure her fans get the best pictures.
Stay tuned to in.com for the latest updates from the entertaining world of celebrities and more, because we have it all!