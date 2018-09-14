Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty bikini line is hot hot hot!

Rihanna seems to be mixing two industries. While she is kickass when it comes to music, here she is proving to be the Queen of fashion industry. At the recently held New York Fashion Week, Rihanna staged a show for her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty and oh-boy the collection screams fantasy.

The fashion show which was livestreamed on YouTube was not merely a catwalk. But a look at Riri’s artistic collection will surely make your jaws drop. To put it in short, take a bow, Rihanna!

Rihanna’s lingerie line is all about diversity, and the runway presentation featured women from all races and body types. From fancy bodysuits, ruffles, animal prints to tassels, the fabulous couture was supreme and how. Not to miss the runway also saw the appearances of Joan Smalls and both Hadid sisters.

Well, the most interesting part of the gala night was when a pregnant model walked the ramp wearing a black and shiny nipple pasties and a sexy chain themed bodysuit whilst showing off her baby bump. At last, Rihanna graced the runway in a brown tube dress and a matching headscarf, making all of us go gaga over her persona. Congratulations to her for putting up such a mesmerising show!