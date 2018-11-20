Riverdale's Camila Mendes ditches a beauty blender and uses a pancake?

The world went gaga over the invention of a beauty blender, and if you thought that nothing can replace this makeup tool… wait for it. It so happened that Riverdale's Camila Mendes just managed to do something that none of us would have ever imagined! Mendes just combined two of the most liked things in the universe: brunch and beauty.

Camila took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself where she’s seen blending her face makeup not with a beauty blender, but a pancake! Yes, yes, you read that right! In the video, Camila is on the set of Riverdale when she suddenly picks the sweet pancake from her plate, folds it and starts blending her makeup!

We’ve seen from weird objects being used to apply makeup, but a pancake is surely a new addition. With this we will also add how using pancakes on the skin is not advisable, Camila’s video just seems like she’s having fun.

