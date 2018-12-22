Rohit Shetty: The original CAR DON of Bollywood

Blockbuster director, Rohit Shetty, is well known for making his cars fly in the air. Not in real life but reel life. The stunts and actions are in full supply in all his movies. Most have a scene in which cars are flying here and there and ramming into each other. His films may have created the image that Shetty hates cars, however, it is clearly not the case. Rohit Shetty and cars can be linked closely, not because of the intense stunt scenes in his movies, but, because of his interest and passion for cars. Shetty has a vast collection of cars including cars from different eras.

Being an avid car lover, Rohit Shetty never fortified those cars that he bought at the beginning of his career. His collection includes a car from all ranges, right from some of the most middle-class family cars to a high-end luxury car collection. To be precise, Shetty bought – Santro, Maruti 800 and a Skoda Octavia, in his early days. However, now, the gentleman owns a BMW6, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Ford Mustang and a Range Rover Sport. The most recent addition is a Maserati Gran Turismo Sport. Well, as we stumbled upon its price and specifications we felt broker than we usually do.

The Maserati Gran Turismo costs a whopping 1.8 crore as it stands below the big Quattroporte in the lineup but is dynamic and fast. In the front, the trident grille with the Maserati logo looks striking. The two-door four-seater comes with plush interiors, Harman Kardon premium audio system, 8.4-inch Maserati touch control plus infotainment system and more. The Maserati Gran Turismo Sport is powered by a 4.7-litre V8 engine mated to six-speed ZF automatic transmission produces a power of 459PS and a torque of 520Nm. The car is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds having a top speed of 299 kmph.

Now that’s too much of information, money and features in one go. This further proves that Shetty keeps his cars in his ‘real’ and not ‘reel’ style. We are absolutely impressed, Rohit!

On the professional front, Rohit Shetty is currently gearing up for his forthcoming release, Simmba. It stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and will hit the big screens on December 28, 2018.