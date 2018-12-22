image
Saturday, December 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rohit Shetty: The original CAR DON of Bollywood

Lifestyle

Rohit Shetty: The original CAR DON of Bollywood

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 22 2018, 10.36 am
back
BMW6Car EditionferrariFord MustangLamborghiniMaserati Gran Turismo SportRange Rover Sportrohit shettySkoda Octavia
nextMichelle Obama’s $4,000 boots scream FASHION!
ALSO READ

Zero: Karan Johar is all in praise for Shah Rukh Khan, calls it Katrina's best film till date

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Ranveer Singh can enact Karan Johar better than the man himself!

Aala Re Aala from Simmba: Ranveer Singh’s entry and dance moves keep us hooked