Sachin Tendulkar's happiness quotient on a high as he tours Bhutan

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar currently is in a holiday mood. Sachin, along with his wife Dr. Anjali Tendulkar, is exploring the beautiful landscapes of Bhutan. Sachin has played non-stop cricket for India for more 24 years and seems to be making the most of his post-retirement time.

Sachin took to Instagram and has shared pictures of his vacation. In the photo, we can see a relaxed Sachin chilling and reconnecting with himself.

The next picture shared by Sachin will take your breath away as it did for Sachin who can be seen sitting on the edge and enjoying the beautiful view.

Sachin also spent some quality time with his wife Anjali with whom he lit 108 diyas at this beautiful monastery.

