Sailing with the Kardashians! Kim Kardashian and kids enjoy a day out on a yacht

We have seen many couples from the West soaking in the sun or having a gala time on the yacht. But looks like sailing was a different experience for Kim Kardashian this time as she was not accompanied by her darling hubby Kanye West. But was clicked with her two kids, North and Saint West on a yacht.

Kim along with her bundle of joys was clicked holidaying in Miami, Florida. And as usual, Kim grabbed the opportunity to show off her hot bod. Mother of three stunned one and all in a flashing bright pink Chanel catsuit that fitted tight on her waist, highlighting her recent weight loss. While cutie North was seen wearing a pair of equally bright pink shorts, Kim and Kanye West’s eldest daughter teamed the shorts with a two-piece sunshine yellow bikini. Her tresses were styled in two braids.

Not to miss, Kim’s two-year old son Saint was seen going gaga over the boat and was seen wearing a sailor hat. Must say, Kim surely knows how to pull off tight outfits and is on a mission to make her kids look fab, even while holidaying. You go girl!