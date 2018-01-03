Samsung’s battery woes continue, Note 8 dies after hitting 0 percent

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note series is facing a second successive battery problem. The latest device in the smartphone giant’s lineup has been found to suffer a strange issue: some phones do not turn back on when their battery drains out. The company is reportedly replacing bricked devices with refurbished ones.

According to reports, the phone allegedly does not switch on once the battery is completely out of juice. After connecting it to the charger, the battery shows to have started charging again, but continues to be dead.

A majority of users complained in forums about the phone's inability to start again. Some users had also noticed that their smartphones were heating up slightly while connected to the charger. The phone however, still remained dead.

Samsung acknowledged the issue in the UK, but advised affected customers to call customer care. In Germany, Samsung issued a statement through a news portal saying “Of course Samsung takes all reports of this kind seriously. We have received only a very small number of customer inquiries that can be linked to charge management. Unfortunately, we can only comment on the matter further, if we have more detailed information about the affected devices.”

Samsung’s Galaxy Note series seems to be rigged with various battery issues. The Note 8’s predecessor Galaxy Note 7 ran into an exploding battery fiasco. Post the incident, Samsung had to recall more than 22,000 Note 7 phones.

The company had to scrap the device after suffering heavy losses amounting to USD 5.3 billion in lost profits, aside from reputational damage.