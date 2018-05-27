Say what! Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey does not use a laptop. Read on to know why…

Now this comes as a surprise to us! We all are addicted to social media and Twitter being at its forefront, it has become a part and parcel of our lives. We share, care, troll, argue and do what not on this platform, but the man who is the CEO of this world famous company, does not make use of a laptop at all. Sounds absurd but it is true!

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, recently made a statement that he does not own a laptop and carries out all his work on his phone. It was during his conversation with 9 News Presenter Deb Knight that Jack quoted, “I don't have a laptop, no, I do everything on my phone”. Deb Knight had inquired about the online security practices he follows.

While further explaining why he does not use a laptop, Jack said, “When we're having meetings, phones down, laptops closed so we can actually focus and not just spend an hour together but make that time meaningful — and if that time is 15 minutes, then it's 15 minutes, we move on with our lives. If we have our phones open, if we have our laptops open, and all these things are coming up, we just get distracted.”

