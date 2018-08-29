Serena Williams slams outfit haters with a tutu on the tennis court!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.45 pm April 09 2019, 4.45 pm

Looks like the issue of dress code has again triggered and has raised eyebrows in the work space. And the latest hullabaloo occurred when on the tennis court, a cat suit was banned after Serena Williams wore it at the French Open. Basically, the president of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli felt that cat suits disrespect the game’s ethics. Well, while the fashion scenario is changing worldwide, we wonder what this is all about now.

But then Serena being the boldest and sassiest in all terms, literally turned heads when she entered the court wearing a one-shoulder outfit which literally set the New York tongues wagging. At her US Open on Monday, the 36-year-old tennis player stunned one and all by wearing a $500 black and white one-shoulder silhouette dress which interestingly featured a tulle skirt. Yep, that’s right!

The perfectly fitted tutu dress was designed by Virgil Abloh.

The point we are unable to logically link here is that while cat suit which is a perfect body-hugging attire and also not at all revealing is banned. And a one-shoulder tulle skirt gets a green signal. Whatsoever, we are loving how Serena rocked in that tutu outfit.

Looks like Serena literally took tennis fashion to new heights.