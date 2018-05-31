Sex on a Mars colony could result in a new species of humans

Thanks to entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk, a human colony on Mars is no longer science fiction. Space agencies across the planet are hard at work figuring out ways to make colonising Mars a reality. But when we talk about colonisation, it will involve sustenance and…sex. How else would anyone take over an entire planet?

As reported by BGR, a research paper published in Futures, mentions a team of scientists working on the number of challenges that might pop up when reproducing on Mars. The report claims that sex would be risky, and if humans manage to give birth on a different planet, the result could be the start of a new species.

The paper claims that the researchers looked into a number of problems that can come up if humans reproduce on Mars. The paper takes into account that the low gravity in Mars can threaten pregnancy processes. Mars has about a third of the gravity on earth. Health issues can arise as a result of low gravity. Astronauts who spent months and years in space have been monitored for changes in their biology. It was noted that the lack of proper gravity leads to deteriorating muscles and weakening of bone structure. Besides that, astronauts have complained of issues with their vision. Changes in the shape of their brains have also been observed.

The report notes that editing the genes of babies on Mars can make them more likely to survive. But ‘optimising’ humans for life on Mars can “result in a new kind of human — one who is fine on Mars but could never live a normal life here on Earth,” reports BGR.