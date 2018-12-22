Shah Rukh Khan keeps it tight with a special number on his luxurious cars

Shah Rukh Khan has plenty of things in his possession that could make us go green in envy. Take his Bandra residence for example. The lavish Mannat has almost become a tourist attraction for outsiders, many of them being SRK fanatics who come over to Mumbai, just to pay it a visit. Just a couple of days back, we had a newly married couple dropping in outside SRK's house instead of a temple! And then, there's his garage, boasting some of the world's most expensive cars!

And since we are talking about the cars, did you know what SRK's favourite car number was! He is really fond of the digits 555 and almost all his cars are numbered with it. Not just that, but we hear he really believes 555 to be a lucky combination for him and hence, many of his team members' mobile numbers also have the digits. Not many of you would know that his luxurious vanity van is also numbered 555.

Have a look at some of his prized possessions below.

#1 Audi A6

Creation of the German automobile brand Audi, Audi 6 is considered to be a continuation of the Audi 100 lineage. The car is available in both diesel and petrol versions and a range of engines used in different models offer a power output of 150 to 333 hp. All Audi 6 generation cars also come in either front-while drive or Torsen based four-wheel drive.

#2 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe

This is the first four-door coupe in the history of BMW. The car offers as many as nine different wheel options in 18-, 19-, and 20-inch diameters. Packed with an all-aluminium inline 6-cylinder with an output of 335 hp, the swanky car has a stunning interior as well. It is decked with heated front seats, pretty wood trims and pleasant lighting.

#3 Rolls Royce Drophead Coupe

This slick beauty offers you unparallel charm. The British handmade luxury car is a dual door, four-seater vehicle, boasting a V12 6,749 cc engine. It has rearward-opening doors, extensive wood veneering and rollover hoops behind the rear seats, apart from a sophisticated interior and teak wood panelling. No wonder it fits King Khan's taste!

#4 Mitsubishi Pajero

A perfect mix of style and strength, this car is its master's delight as it offers impressive leather-wrapped controls and Illuminated meters inside. The car comes in both chrome and glossed wood-print accent panels and chrome and metallic accent panels with seat material of your choice. With a 141 kW horsepower and 3.2 L 4-cylinder diesel engine, you simply wouldn't want to stop driving.

#5 BMW 7 Series

With its forward-surging front, pre-loaded LED technology and chrome-plated window outlines, the BMW 7 series is a modernised version of the eternal elegance that BMW offers. No wonder this one is SRK's favourite!