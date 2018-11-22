Shilpa Shetty's 9th wedding anniversary gift from Raj Kundra is all about sun, sea and fun!

We are stuck in the semi-summer, semi-winter flavour of Mumbai and are probably awaiting the seasonal flu while Shilpa Shetty is soaking in the Maldives sun (and fun) like a queen...sigh! Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Being the perfect husband material that he is, Raj decided to surprise his ladylove by gifting her a vacation!
Her pictures are simply going to fuel your irresistible urge of running away, right now!
Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it.. 😎If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life 😍💖 #beachbody #waterbaby #bikini #anniversary #9yrs #peace #gratitude #maldives #timelessmemories #sun
She's not only dipping into vitamin sea as and when she wants to but is also coming across some wonderful water creatures.
The beauty and mechanisms of nature don’t fail to surprise me.. Didn’t even need to go #snorkeling .. found Mr Octupus and this colourful marine life just outside our water villa..to see how he camouflaged himself on the rock was incredible, we caught it at the spur of the moment.. and what a moment it was ! 😱 Swipe right to see the next video to be amazed even further..Unbelievably shot on #iphonexsmax , even the underwater shots( can’t tell you the secret) 😎😝 @maldivesmarket @kanuhuramaldives love this place #kanuhuramaldives #timelessmemories #marinelife #instagood #maldives #seascape #octopus
She also shared a beautiful anniversary wish for Raj. "Will love you until I die.. and if there’s a life after that ..will love then.. ," she writes. How sweet is that?
I can’t match up to your surprises, gestures or big heart.. but I have someone up there to thank ,that we are a MATCH made for each other 🥰 ♥️ Will love you until I die.. and if there’s a life after that ..will love then.. Happy 9th Anniversary hubby 🤗🎉💥🧿 #anniversary #hero #love #happiness #gratitude #soulmates #forever
Not the first time that Shilpa is being surprised with such a beautiful gift, though. Raj is known for that. He had earlier gifted her an apartment on the 19th floor of the world's tallest tower Burj Khalifa (Dubai). And not to forget, the luxurious apartment that he bought for Shilpa in Noida's Supernova, India's tallest tower. The lucky lady was also pampered with a blue Lamborghini once!