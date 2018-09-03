lifestyle Shweta Bachchan's new fashion label falls into the plagiarism puddle Rushabh Dhruv September 03 2018, 5.20 pm September 03 2018, 5.20 pm

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachcahn’s darling daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, recently entered the fashion industry and launched her own fashion line - MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaisingh. While the label’s launch event was surely a star studded affair with celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and others in attendance, it looks like there’s a new twist to this stylish story.

The Thinker A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Aug 28, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

As just after the brand’s launch, the clothing line is being accused of plagiarism. A popular Instagram account, Diet Sabya, which is famously known to take a dig at fashion copycats, has accused MxS of lifting one its designs from a not-so-popular American fashion brand.

Diet Sabya shared a picture of a sweatshirt from Shweta’s brand, which looks identical to a design from a fashion label called The Laundry Room. Well, call it a coincidence by design or style steal, we wonder what would be Shweta’s response to this fiasco. For the uninitiated, Diet Sabya enjoys almost 1,01,000 followers on social media, reason, with its impeccable way to spot fashion similarities.

Stay tuned to our page to know more on the same.