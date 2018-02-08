Soap scrapping is the latest internet sensation

Internet fads change with every season. Last year saw the rise of trance-like videos featuring objects being pressed by hydraulic press, slime being squeezed and passive cooking videos. With entire generations hooked on to the internet, a passive video soothing our senses and relaxing us amidst the internet’s noise becomes viral every once in a while. This is the case with the latest internet favourite, soap scrapping.

The videos show both hard and soft soap being cut, sliced or scraped. These videos cater to your Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) helping you calm down and simply getting hooked on to the slow movement of hands. The scrapping noise, in case you had your earphones plugged in, add to capturing your attention in totality.

The videos known to create a tingling sensation in your skin is what captivates your attention and gets you hooked on to watching them. YouTube has a mass following when it comes to ASMR videos. They come in all colour, size and act. The sensory stimulus derived from it has often also been called ‘head orgasms’ though the ecstasy is limited to a few. For the rest, it is simply being captivated by the movements and enjoying its sedative effect to the fullest.

Soap scrapping seems to be the latest entrant in the ASMR category of the videos. Its effect on those watching has the internet’s attention enough even though it spells weirdness to the core. This seems to be one act of destruction that people are watching, enjoying and relaxing with.