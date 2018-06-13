Soon, you can take a Cruise from Mumbai and reach Bali!

This may just be splendid news for those bitten by the travel bug! Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways said the government is working on a cruise facility from Mumbai to Bali. The route would be via Kochi (Kerala) and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Given the large number of tourists who travel to Bali from India annually, this can prove to be a bane for both travelers and the Tourism industry.

"Hundreds of thousands of Indians travel to Bali. They can travel from Mumbai by cruise. This will become a big tourism attraction. One lakh tourists from our country travel to Singapore by cruise. Our effort is to develop cruise tourism here," Gadkari told the press, while attending a Government function at Panjim, Goa.

He also added that travel and tourism operators would soon gather in Mumbai to discuss plans and developments of the proposed cruise route.

Apart from this, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry is also taking over the ambitious project of identifying 300 highway projects, total length of which will be around 15,000 km. This will include projects in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra to name a few.