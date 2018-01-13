Stephen Hawking might be dead, claims conspiracy theory

One of the world’s most celebrated scientists, Stephen Hawking celebrated his 76th birthday on Monday. However, if conspiracy theories are to be believed, then the real award-winning physicist died decades ago.

According to a story published in MailOnlineq, there are certain people around the world who are convinced that after Prof Hawking’s death, the politicians and scientists from the elite sections of society have installed a lookalike to act in his place in the years following his supposed death. These people are of an opinion that the Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge, died in 1985.

Now that’s three years before the publication of his best-selling book ‘A Brief History of Time’. While the idea does seem outlandish, conspiracy theorists have explained the reason behind their suspicion.

It’s a rare scenario when people look younger in 2018 than they did in 1982, despite suffering from ALS. People's ears do not decrease in size as they get older. Besides, although gums can recede and teeth can wear down and fall out, it's rare for teeth to change in structure completely without major dental work. The average life expectancy for a person suffering from ALS is said to be four years from diagnosis. Stephen was diagnosed in 1963 with a prognosis of two years. Yet he is still alive after 55 years. The pictures taken on the day of his second marriage to Elaine Mason, show Mason wearing a different wedding outfit in each and looking decidedly older with shorter redder hair in the second photo. His voice-synthesizing computer is another matter for conjecture. It's said to work by Hawking twitching a cheek muscle to scan and choose words on the screen and these written words are then turned into spoken words via the voice synthesizer. However, conspiracy theorists don't believe that anyone could do all this by simply twitching a cheek.

But, here comes the most important question. Why would anyone do this? The substitute Hawking, as MailOnline had written, is used as a puppet to instill fear in the general population, promoting the idea that the human race has only 100 years left, that aliens exist and that contact with them – which may be imminent, could be catastrophic. The influential powers simply want the public to get used to these facts. Besides, the 'puppet professor' is also a great proponent of Artificial Intelligence apart from being anti-Trump, anti-Scottish Independence and anti-Brexit in the recent years.