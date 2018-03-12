Steve Job’s CV up for auction, may fetch $50,000

A 45-year-old job application filled out by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is all set to be held next month. Originally filled in 1973, the resume shows Job’s desire to work in technology. The application has only one page and is filled with punctuation and spelling mistakes. It is estimated to cost somewhere around $50,000 or about Rs 32 lakh.

Our trio of Steve Jobs items at auction is getting a lot of international attention. Read all about it here: https://t.co/BBAQA8pNHr -- Bidding starts March 8; preview all the items here: https://t.co/ZgwRsYcFqW #RRAuction #SteveJobs #Apple pic.twitter.com/Oo11qB0bVy — RR Auction (@RRAuction) February 23, 2018

The application shows his name as ‘Steven jobs’ and puts his address as ‘reed college’, a college in Oregon which Jobs attended for some time. The application also doesn’t mention the position that he is applying for.

The document is set to be auctioned by a Boston based auction house known as RR Auction.

Steve Jobs mentioned his special abilities as 'electronics tech or design engineer' and said 'yes' to understanding computers. Three years later, Jobs along with Steve Wozniak went on to start Apple.

According to NDTV, the questionnaire is part of a pop culture sale by RR Auctions that will take place between 8-15 March. The sale will also include the auction of a rare Apple Mac OS X Manual and a newspaper article - both signed by Steve Jobs.​