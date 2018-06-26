Still single? These apps can get you a date

The basic rules for dating are still the same, even in this digital age. You find someone, meet them, talk, and if things go fine, you go to town. But there’s one hitch. We live in a digital world, and this leaves us hooked to our smartphones all the time, leaving almost no time to seek out a date. Thankfully, good people still exist on the planet and they’ve come up with dating apps.

There’s a ton of dating apps out there. Most of them are focused on hetero-relationships, with options for the LGBTQ community. But as the number of LGBTQ people is seeing an increase, some dedicated apps catering to the LGBTQ community have emerged as well. We take a look at some of the best dating apps for straight people, as well as the LGBTQ community.

Bumble is pretty much the standard dating app, matching people like they all do. The fun part here is that women get to start the conversation, within 24 hours of the match. The man gets 24 hours to reply. For homosexual matches, either party can start the chat.

This app is quirky. Every day at noon, the dudes get a list of 21 matches known as Bagels. They get to Like or Pass those matches. The app then curates the best possible matches for women, from the men who showed interest. Women get to choose the men who can talk to them.

Match dating comes with a free trial and lets you rate your matches. It also allows you to send messages and search people. Match.com is the website you’ll be using for the most part, which the app is an extension.

Grindr is probably the biggest dating app for gay, queer and transgender people. Unlike other apps, Grindr allows ANYONE to message you, even if you haven’t liked them. That aside, it is a big hit among the LGBTQ community.

HER is the go-to app for women seeking women. This app is user-friendly, and is in use for people looking at long-term relationships as well as flings. With accounts being linked to Facebook profiles, there’s a lesser chance of finding fake profiles on HER.

Finally, we have Tinder. We saved it for the last coz most of you already know about it or are probably even using it. While Tinder is a great app for all orientations, there are other fish in the market.

So go ahead and give them a shot and let us know what you think is the best among the lot.