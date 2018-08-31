Taimur Ali Khan tee looks basic but could pinch your pocket!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.45 pm April 09 2019, 4.45 pm

More than Bollywood celebrities, star kids are the ones who are the most talked and written about. Out of the lot, it is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s munchkin, Taimur, who rules the adorable meter. Right from being an internet favourite to being loved by the paparazzi, Taimur surely enjoys a royal status.

With mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan being a fashionista and daddy dearest’s style being not at all mediocre, we are sure Bebo keeps an eye on what her child wears. On Friday, the cuddle ball was clicked by the shutterbugs as the tiny-tot was in a playful mood and also showed his tongue out! Apart from Taimur’s cute antics, other thing which we could not take our eyes off was his cute as a button white bear tee from Ralph Lauren which he paired with mustard shaded shorts.

As a curious fashion critics and a little research here and there, we dug out the price tag of Taimur baba’s Ralph Lauren tee. Hey, hey, hey, hold your horses, if you thought that the nawab kid of tinsel town wore something pricey, you'll be wrong! Here’s a proof:

Yep, even our bubble burst when we got to know that Taimur is wearing a cheap tee priced at Euro 29 i.e., Rs. 2400 approx. Be still, my beating heart! Let's concentrate on Taimur’s cuteness!