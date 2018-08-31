image
Friday, August 31st 2018
English
Taimur Ali Khan tee looks basic but could pinch your pocket!

lifestyle

Taimur Ali Khan tee looks basic but could pinch your pocket!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   August 31 2018, 4.33 pm
back
adorableBollywoodcutedesigner teeEntertainmentfashionKareena Kapoor KhanlifestyleRalph LaurenSaif Ali KhanTaimur Ali Khan
nextHow soon is too soon? Deepika Padukone hints of an impending wedding with Ranveer Singh
ALSO READ

Esha Deol's 'sassy' little munchkin Radhya is attracting some California cuddles

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s PDA in Cardiff makes us give them a DARE!

Taimur Ali Khan's innocent gaze will keep you hooked