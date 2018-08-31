Taimur Ali Khan tee looks basic but could pinch your pocket!

More than Bollywood celebrities, star kids are the ones who are the most talked and written about. Out of the lot, it is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s munchkin Taimur who rules the adorable meter. Right from being an internet favourite kid to also being loved by the paparazzi, Taimur surely enjoys a royal status.

With mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan being a fashionista and daddy dearest’s style being not at all mediocre, we are sure Bebo keeps an eye on what her child wears. And on Friday, the cuddle ball was clicked by the shutterbugs as the tiny-tot was in a playful mood and also showed his tongue out for the camera lenses. Apart from Taimur’s cute antics, other thing which we could not take our eyes off was how cute looked as a button in a white bear tee from Ralph Lauren which he paired with mustard shaded shorts.

And as a curious fashion critic, a little research here and there, we digged out the price tag of Taimur baba’s Ralph Lauren tee. But hey hold your horses, as if you thought that the priced kid of tinsel town wore something pricey, nah not really. Here’s a proof:

Yep, even our bubble was bursted when we got to know that Taimur is wearing a cheap tee priced at Euro 29 i.e Rs. 2400 approx. And we thought that the Richie-rich kiddo’s wardrobe would be lined up with expensive clothing pieces. Anyways we rather concentrate on Taimur’s cuteness!