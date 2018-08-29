image
Wednesday, August 29th 2018
English
The Beckhams chill with 'uncle' Elton John to celebrate 25 years of friendship

lifestyle

The Beckhams chill with 'uncle' Elton John to celebrate 25 years of friendship

rushabh dhruvrushabh dhruv   August 29 2018, 3.05 pm
back
coupleDavid BeckhamDavid FurnishElton JohnEntertainmenthollywoodlifestylesportsThe French RivieratravelvacationVictoria Beckham
nextMy film was a trendsetter for epics like Baahubali, claims Prashanth
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ moms turn desi girls with desi twirls!

Picture imperfect! Alia pouts 'Bhatt' Ranbir is grinning away

Padma Patil from Harry Potter franchise ties the knot!