The Beckhams chill with 'uncle' Elton John to celebrate 25 years of friendship

Retired footballer David Beckham perfectly knows how to chill by the sea and enjoy to the fullest. A picture of shirtless David Backhem wrapping his arm around good friend Elton John's shoulder while relaxing on a boat on Tuesday morning in the French Riviera has hit the internet. On the other hand, Elton who is obviously vacationing with the Beckham family looks stylish in a quirky shirt paired with shorts and reflectors. For the unaware, the Beckham family is celebrating its 25 years of friendship with Uncle Elton.

The 43-year-old soccer star and his wife Victoria Beckham seem to be enjoying a soothing vacay time with Elton and his husband David Furnish. Elton, who happens to be the Godfather to David and Victoria’s eldest two sons also made it a point to share few fun moments from their vacation on Instagram. Elton shared a very cosy picture with the Beckhams as their trip came to an end.

Victoria was seen leaning against the icon, with her bare feet resting on the white leather seat, intertwined with David’s. On the other hand, David shared the post with a picture of just himself and Elton, soaking in the sun as he made himself at home on the sun deck.

How we wish to pack our bags and set off on a holiday after looking at these pictures.