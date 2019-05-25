The inside track

Almas Khateeb May 25 2019, 12.01 pm May 25 2019, 12.01 pm

WINNERS’ CIRCLE

For many of the city’s socialites, this is the best time to flaunt their friendship and proximity to the glamourous BJP candidates and their family members who are regulars in Delhi’s cocktail circuit in the city. Not surprisingly social media is full of congratulatory messages for the families of the winning candidates such as golfer Neelam Pratap Rudy who along with her daughters has been campaigning for her husband Rajiv Pratap Rudy who won in Bihar. Or Anu Kant Dubey whose husband Nishi Kant Dubey who won in Jharkhand and of course, the royal Diya Kumari, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, lawyer Meenakshi Lekhi, Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore, singers Hans Raj Hans and actor Manoj Tiwari among others. Hans Raj Hans, Gautam and Manoj had delirious friends at the counting booth as well as their homes distributing sweets and dancing with joy.

Smriti Irani who won in Amethi after defeating Congress scion Rahul Gandhi is quite the toast of the town. Her last assignment in the government has been the Ministry for Textiles has obviously made her a favourite with Capital’s fashion designers, all claiming to be her close friends!

Maneka Gandhi, son Varun Gandhi and Kirron Kher who triumphed in their constituencies were also at the receiving end of a flurry of congratulatory messages from the glitterati of the city.

Well, as they say, the winner takes it all.

COCKTAIL PARTY FOR JITISH KALLAT AND THE DIOR TIEPOLO BALL AT THE VENICE BIENNALE

Well-known artist Jitish Kallat found himself the subject of a book that was launched with much fanfare at the Biennale in Venice at a cocktail do hosted by Shalini Passi. Earlier, dramatically dressed in an elaborate pink and white gown with a swan hand accessory and an intricate feather headgear, the hostess also attended the Dior Tiepolo Ball, one of the most glamorous parties held during the Venice Biennale week which has attendees like Karlie Kloss, Sienna Miller Tilda Swinton, Italian actor Monica Belluci all dressed in Dior. Other Indians who contributed glamour at the event included Natasha Poonawala and Anima Jaffer.

But it is his work titled ‘Covering Letter’ being exhibited at the India Pavilion in the ongoing Venice Biennale which is creating quite a sensation. The artist says, “Covering Letter, much like my three Public Notice works, reflects on an utterance from history that might be repurposed to re-think the present. The work is a piece of historical correspondence beamed onto a curtain of traversable dry-fog; a brief letter written by M. K. Gandhi to Adolf Hitler in 1939 urging him to reconsider his violent means. There is a sense of perplexity in the way that Gandhi words his address; as the principal proponent of peace from a historical moment, he greets Hitler, one of the most violent individuals of that era, as a friend. Like many of Gandhi’s gestures and his life experiments, this piece of correspondence seems like an open letter destined to travel beyond its delivery date and intended recipient - a letter written to anyone, anytime, anywhere.”

The Venice Biennale is a non-commercial show so no works are for sale but counted among India’s most eminent and irreverent artists, Kallat’s works according to Delhi’s gallerists could sell for as much as Rs 60 lakhs.

GOA CALLING

The newest entrepreneur on the block is Lakh Ram Goyal, Haryana politico and businessman Gopal Goyal’s twenty-something son, helming their newest venture-- the Big Daddy casino-- at Panjim, Goa. In fact, the family from Sirsa, Haryana now divides time between their hometown and Goa and recently hosted an eleven-day Bollywood led celebration launch of the casino on the impressive MV Lucky Seven ship. Anchored in the Mandovi river, the ship houses the Big Daddy casino spread over 50,000 square feet and three decks.

Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt, Amisha Patel and Shamita Shetty and the controversial Big Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary performed at the casino over the course of the eleven-day celebration with the entire Goyal clan (son, two daughters, sons –in- law and family friends) flying in for the some of the shows. Film industry veterans Prem Chopra and Asha Bhosle also dropped in for a dekko. Those who have seen the place say it brings the Las Vegas experience to India. Here’s to the high life in the high seas!

HAPPY 85th, MR BOND!

The much-loved writer Ruskin Bond just turned 85 with a befitting celebration. He brought in his eighty-fifth birthday by putting in a rare appearance at a book store in his hometown Mussourie and cutting a cake, besides signing his latest book for his fans who simply couldn’t have enough of him. It was a cherished opportunity for his fans, young and old, to meet the hugely popular author who now prefers to spend most of his time at his home in the hill town. Bond's adopted family with whom he stays, joined him in the celebrations at the bookstore.

His new book ‘Coming Round the Mountain’ is part three of Ruskin Bond’s award-winning memoir for children (following ‘Looking for the Rainbow’ and ‘Till the Clouds Roll By’). This is Ruskin’s story of growing up, of friendship and goodbyes, set against the backdrop of India’s independence and it is the first time Ruskin Bond has penned his experiences about his time during the independence year.

It an evocative and poignant, a spirited and optimistic tale of which Ruskin Bond says, “In the first of these short memoirs, looking for the Rainbow, I had described the two years I had spent with my father when I was just nine years old. He was forty, serving in the Royal AirForce during World War II. The scene was New Delhi and the years 1941 and ’42, with Indian independence just around the corner. It was a happy time for me, ending abruptly with the loss of my father.

In the next book, Till the Clouds Roll By, I described the sudden change in my circumstances and the effort I had to make to adjust to a new and very different life with my mother and stepfather.

And now in Coming Round the Mountain, I have dwelt on my school days, in particular, one memorable year, 1947, during which a lot of things happened to me and around me. The making of friends; the loss of friends; the country’s freedom and its division; changes everywhere . . . But there was one constant— my love of books, and an inclination for putting things down on paper. And it was this that gave me the confidence and self-belief to take on the uncertainties of living in a changing world. ‘Be true to yourself,’ my father always told me, ‘and if you are true to yourself, you will be true to others.’

At 85, with many more stories he wants to share with the world, the author is certainly following his father’s advice!

RAMOLA BACHCHAN MAKES A FASHIONABLE FORAY

Ramola Bachchan (family to superstar Amitabh Bachchan), well known in Delhi for her stylish exhibitions -Runway Rising, Runway Bridal and Housefull- which she organises along with son Bhim, has now launched a fashionable collection for the elite vacationer. Last month, even before the official launch of the label, she presented a colourful silk kaftan from her debut line to NYC based socialite Meera Gandhi at a dinner in Delhi. A gift, which Meera she says she loves. And now she has officially launched First Resort, a resort wear line that is stylish, relaxed, casual and feels good at a wine and cheese evening attended by the Capital’s fashionable ladies.

Ramola who herself is very fashionably turned out says that that the line is an exciting range of holiday essentials like ultra-glamorous kaftans, tunics and more. The enterprising fashionista reveals that she has designed the collection with a team of young designers, adding, “I have always been interested in wearing good clothes and the following fashion. Besides having promoted fashion for the last 10 years since I came back to India, I felt I had the confidence and understanding of people’s tastes and trends to strike out on my own.”

On the first day itself, says Ramola happily, there were 300 ladies, among them Ramona's friends such as Ashi Burman, Shweta Kapoor, Renu Nanda, Anita Bajaj, Pushpanjali Sharma, Diya Sethi, Dolly Jain, Blanca Peratta and Satakshi Anand who dropped in to shop.

How’s that for mixing business with pleasure?