The moon is about to do something it hasn’t done in over 150 years

The end of January will show us one of the moon's most beautiful nights. On January 31, the moon will be involved in a dramatic position and NASA is advising people to make sure they watch it. Three spectacular moments of the moon can be captured in one night. It will be a blood moon, a Supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. Some people including NASA are calling it a super blue blood moon. But whatever you want to call it, January 31 will make for a beautiful, strange night.

The reason why you shouldn’t miss it? The night's different events are rare enough. They’ve not happened together for 150 years. Firstly it’s going to be a Supermoon, which means that the moon will appear larger and as much as 30 per cent brighter. Supermoons are not very common but that’s not all. The Supermoon itself is strange. It's the third of three Supermoons that have come in a row, after those in December and on New Year's Day.

Secondly, the full moon slated to rise on January 31 is a blue moon. It won’t look any different but it is the second time there's been a full moon in a month. That’s something that happens only every three years.

Third – and probably most amazing of all – the night will witness a lunar eclipse. The event will lead to the moon turning a rich red hue, something that led to it being called the ‘blood moon’.Unlike the other two happenings, this will only be visible to a few parts of the world, as it depends on the alignment of the moon, sun and the Earth. New Zealand, much of Australia and central and eastern Asia will all get a very good view of the event.​

So block your calendars for what may well be the sighting of a lifetime.