The Pope, 36,000 ft and a couple. What can you possibly get?

A wedding is one of the most important day for a couple, but when you are a stewardess, you are forever on the run. The easiest place to get married is in a flight and not a church. This was the case for a couple who got formally hitched by the most Catholic person to conduct it, the Pope. His papacy reportedly conducted a wedding on board a flight to Iquique on the third day of his South American trip.

The Pope wed the airline crew members of LATAM, the national airline of Chile, away from the eyes of the journalists travelling with him. He let, 41-year-old Carlos Ciuffardi and Paula Podest, 39, say ‘I do’ at an altitude of 36,000 feet (11,000 meters) when he learnt that the couple had got married in 2010 in a civil ceremony but never found time for a Catholic church ceremony after their church got destroyed in an earthquake. It was then that the Pope agreed to perform the ceremony himself. The beaming bride and groom at the end even co-signed a handwritten marriage certificate with the Pope authenticating it below as he signed off as ‘Francis’.

This was the first wedding to take place in the Papal plane as the plane flew from Santiago on a two hour long flight. The couple, who are both flight attendants, have two children.

The Pope is currently visiting various cities in Chile where he is meeting thousands of pilgrims. In Iquique, he was expected to perform an open-air mass on the shores of the Pacific Ocean.