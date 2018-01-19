The Pope, 36,000 ft and a couple. What can you possibly get?

A wedding is one of the most important day for a couple, but when you are a stewardess, you are forever on the run. The easiest place to get married is in a flight and not a church. This was the case for a couple who got formally hitched by the most Catholic person to conduct it, the Pope. His papacy reportedly conducted a wedding on board a flight to Iquique on the third day of his South American trip.
Matrimonio a bordo con el Papa La inusual boda se celebró durante un vuelo que hacía el Papa a la región norteña de Iquique, en el que el ejecutivo de la aerolínea, un funcionario del Vaticano y el Papa casaron a #PaulaPodest y #CarlosCiuffardi , ambos personal de la prestiogiosa aerolínea LATAM, celebraron una boda por todo lo alto. #miami #Miamidiario #Mundo #Boda
The Pope wed the airline crew members of LATAM, the national airline of Chile, away from the eyes of the journalists travelling with him. He let, 41-year-old Carlos Ciuffardi and Paula Podest, 39, say ‘I do’ at an altitude of 36,000 feet (11,000 meters) when he learnt that the couple had got married in 2010 in a civil ceremony but never found time for a Catholic church ceremony after their church got destroyed in an earthquake. It was then that the Pope agreed to perform the ceremony himself. The beaming bride and groom at the end even co-signed a handwritten marriage certificate with the Pope authenticating it below as he signed off as ‘Francis’.
ES: Celebración del matrimonio de dos asistentes de vuelo durante el viaje a Iquique (Chile). EN: Marriage celebration of two flight attendants during trip to Iquique (Chile) PT: Celebração do matrimônio de dois comissários de bordo durante a viagem a Iquique (Chile). IT: Celebrazione del matrimonio di due asistenti di volo durante il viaggio a Iquique (Chile). FR: Célébration du mariage de deux assistants de vol durant le voyage à Iquique (Chili) DE: Hochzeitsfeier zweier Besatzungsmitglieder auf dem Flug nach Iquique (Chile). #ApostolicJourney, #Chile, #ViagemApostólica, #ViajeApostólico, #ViaggioApostolico
This was the first wedding to take place in the Papal plane as the plane flew from Santiago on a two hour long flight. The couple, who are both flight attendants, have two children.
The Pope is currently visiting various cities in Chile where he is meeting thousands of pilgrims. In Iquique, he was expected to perform an open-air mass on the shores of the Pacific Ocean.
¡Un sueño cumplido! El Papa Francisco casó este jueves a una pareja chilena a bordo del avión que lo trasladaba desde Santiago de Chile hacia la ciudad norteña de Iquique. Los dos tripulantes del vuelo de la compañía LATAM #CarlosCiuffardi y #PaulaPodestRuiz comentaron al Sumo Pontífice que su boda religiosa estaba planificada para el 27 de febrero del 2010, pero se pospuso debido a que ese día, un terremoto azotó al país y derrumbó la iglesia escogida para la ceremonia. Ciuffardi comentó que Francisco al terminar de escuchar el relato preguntó: "¿Quieren que les case?". Ambos, muy emocionados, aceptaron enseguida. El pontífice calificó esta boda de algo "histórico" porque nunca antes ocurrió algo similar. #TelefuturoPy #Noticias #Mundo