The royal mansion in Greenwich owned by Tommy Hilfiger is on sale, obviously for a whopping price

Legendary fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger’s palatial house also known as Appleyard in Greenwich, Connecticut is back on the market for a huge amount of money. Sitting proudly on 4.6 acres, the seven-bedroom, seven bathroom mansion at 578 Riversville Road is every human’s dream.

The Colonial-style house has made its presence felt for various reality TV shows until 2006. It has been the perfect abode for Hilfiger’s CBS design show ‘The Cut’ and his kids’ MTV show ‘Rich Girls’. Boasting of stone walls and a cobblestone courtyard, the Appleyard Estate has plenty of amenities like a spa, a pool, a tennis court and a movie theater. The home cinema and the music studio was installed for his daughter Ally. Coming to the price, it’s available for $6.75 million. Yep! You read that right!

The main level has the family room, living room and library while a gourmet kitchen is set amidst the solarium, dining room and terrace. The neighbourhood belongs to Gayle King, Joan Lunder and Tommy Mottola.

Built in 1999, the estate was sold by Hilfiger to the current owner in 2006 for $7.8 million, reveal property records. The interiors of the house have been redone and the task has been undertaken by Interior Marketing Group’s Cheryl Eisen.

Tommy and Dee bought an equally grand estate in Greenwich after selling the Appleyard Estate in 2006. Known as Round Hill, the castle was built in 1939 for real-estate magnate Charles Vincent by popular Yale architect Greville Rickard.