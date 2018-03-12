These badasses of the pet world don’t care for glamour and diplomacy

Money, power and glamour does little to influence the world of canines and felines. Time and again, presidential and prime ministerial pets have proven that when it comes to their attention and affection, it is not factored by diplomacy. In a recent proof of this mindset from the world of four-leggeds, UK’s Cabinet Office's Chief Mouser Larry retraced the sentiment yet again during his meeting with CEO of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Europe, Kazuo Okamoto at 10 Downing Street.

Larry refused to keep his poker face for the sake of diplomacy despite photographers thronging at the gate. When Okamoto reached down to give a friendly pet, Larry retracted leaving an embarrassed Okamoto half bent in front of a street full of photographers. Thereby establishing the non-requirement of show of overt friendliness towards the host’s cat during business meets. He however, later apologized for the possible loss to UK’s economy due to his act.

I may have cost the British economy a couple of billion. Sorry about that. https://t.co/6mbc26VsE1 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 8, 2018

In October last year, France’s first dog, Nemo, pet to President Emmanuel Macron chose to walk in and cock his leg against an elaborate fireplace in the centuries-old Elysee Palace. The act read as reluctance to stick to a potty schedule, left the president blushed. He later went on to tell his congressional, “You've triggered a completely unusual behaviour in my dog.”

In another incident in 2016, a furry husky going by the name of Ziggy showed his nonchalance towards runway powerhouse supermodel Gigi Hadid. While the leggy beauty strutted on the New York side walk, Ziggy released himself against a fire hydrant as she passed by. He even stole the limelight from Gigi, an unfathomable incident, by flashing his furry bottom to photographers. Earning the name of Bond street pisser on the cover of New York Post.

For these doting pets, it is only their owner’s love they care for it seems.